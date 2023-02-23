iran-sports-minister-suffers-brain-bleed-in-helicopter-crash,-one-dead:-state-media





A helicopter carrying Iran’s sports minister Hamid Sajjadi and 11 others crashed in south-central Iran on Thursday, killing one person and causing Sajjadi to suffer from a brain bleed, state media reported.

Esmail Ahmadi, an advisor to the sports minister, was killed in the crash, state media said, adding that Sajjadi was being transferred to a hospital for treatment.

The helicopter crashed as it was preparing to land in the sport complex of Baft, a small city in Kerman province, the official IRNA news agency reported, citing an eyewitness.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, IRNA cited Kerman’s governor, Mohammad-Mehdi Fadakar, as saying.

In January, the European Union imposed sanctions on Sajjadi over Tehran’s crackdown on anti-regime protests that followed the death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.

Vito Califano