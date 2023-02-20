iranian-education,-culture-ministers-sanctioned-by-eu-over-crackdown





The European Union on Monday imposed asset freezes and visa bans on Iran’s education and culture ministers in a fifth round of sanctions against Tehran over its crackdown on demonstrators.

The new measures targeted 32 individuals and two entities, and were largely aimed at lawmakers, judiciary officials and prison authorities accused of involvement in the repression.

