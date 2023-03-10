iran’s-top-diplomat-hails-reopening-of-ties-with-saudi-arabia





Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran will provide “great capacities” for Riyadh and Tehran.

After days of talks in China between senior Saudi and Iranian officials, the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic ties. They plan to reopen their embassies and missions within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The return of normal relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia provides great capacities to the two countries, the region and the Islamic world,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s top diplomat, wrote on Twitter.

According to the trilateral statement, the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran included both countries’ commitment to respecting the sovereignty of states and non-interference in internal affairs.

Saudi Arabia and Iran also expressed their gratitude to China, Iraq, and Oman for hosting earlier talks in 2021 and 2022.

Ali Shamkhani, Iran’s top security official, and Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser, signed the agreement.

Saudi Arabia had cut ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by supporters of the Iranian regime on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

Read more:

Iraq and Oman welcome reestablishment of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia, Iran

Vittorio Rienzo