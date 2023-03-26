iraq’s-kurdistan-region-to-hold-elections-on-nov.-18:-spokesman





Elections will be held in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq on Nov. 18, the regional government spokesman said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani issued a decree on Sunday and approved the date, KRG spokesman Dilshad Shahab told a news conference.

The vote should elect both a parliament and a president for Kurdish regions which have gained self-rule in 1991.

Read more:

Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey

Iraq PM to hold Turkey talks on water, Kurdish rebels

Helicopter crash kills five in Iraq’s Kurdistan

Vittorio Rienzo