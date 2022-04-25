cronaca

Is ‘The Northman’ a Failed Art Film, or Is It Robert Eggers’ Stolidly Successful Blockbuster Audition? (Column)

by Lorena Rao
25 Aprile 2022
is-‘the-northman’-a-failed-art-film,-or-is-it-robert-eggers’-stolidly-successful-blockbuster-audition?-(column)


“The Northman,” a violent epic of Viking revenge, is not a good movie. It’s like “Gladiator” without the Colosseum and with a stubbornly uninteresting hulk avenger hero. (It also drags on 45 minutes longer than it should have.) A lot of critics have overpraised the movie because they feel invested in the career of Robert […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: