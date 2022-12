isola-del-giglio-e-sauris-zahre-premiati-tra-“i-migliori-villaggi-turistici”-del-mondo

Congrats to the 32 #BestTourismVillages in 2022!

You truly are a great example of the power of tourism to drive growth in rural areas.

And you do it the right way: working with communities and ensuring innovation, sustainability and inclusiveness.

https://t.co/773O58zqo6 pic.twitter.com/iqQLt45B6D

— World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) December 20, 2022