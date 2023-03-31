israel:-weekly-political-review





Govt and opposition talk after PM pauses judicial overhaul

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s surprise announcement on Monday (March 27) that he was pausing his government’s controversial judicial overhaul to allow for dialogue, President Isaac Herzog the next day hosted talks between government and opposition aimed at reaching a compromise on the way forward.

This was the first meeting between the two sides since the formation of the coalition government last December and follows three months of increasingly vociferous nationwide protests against plans to curb the power of the High Court of Justice (HCJ). Herzog’s office reported that this first round of talks was held in “a positive atmosphere.” But, given the lack of trust between the two sides and the deep societal divisions that the protests have revealed, there is little optimism that the president can facilitate a real compromise solution.

In his speech, Netanyahu offered only to “suspend” the final readings in the Knesset (parliament) of the bill giving his government the power to appoint at least the next two HCJ judges. And this “timeout for dialogue” runs out at the start of the next Knesset session, on April 30. He also reiterated his determination to press ahead with the judicial overhaul. “One way or another, we will enact a reform that will restore the balance between the authorities that has been lost,” he declared.

In a sign that the government is not expecting dialogue to water down its plans to reduce the HCJ’s power, the justice minister and architect of the judicial overhaul package, Yariv Levin, said he would make a “supreme effort” to pass the necessary legislation next month. Yair Lapid, head of the opposition Yesh Atid party, said that Levin’s comments implied the negotiations at the president’s residence were “a fraud” and called on Netanyahu to distance himself from them.

Suggesting that the mass anti-government rallies over recent weeks were unrepresentative of public opinion, Levin vowed to organize demonstrations “across Israel to show what the majority of the public wants.” Thursday (March 30) saw such a rally, when some 20,000 people marched through central Tel Aviv declaring, “the people have chosen judicial reform.”

Netanyahu keeps coalition onside over judicial pause

Netanyahu’s speech announcing a pause in the judicial overhaul program followed the first public expression of dissent from within government ranks. On Saturday (March 25) the defense minister, Yoav Gallant, a supporter of the government’s judicial reform program, gave a televised address calling for it to be temporarily halted, because opposition to it was causing a rift within the ranks of the armed forces. “This poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state,” he warned.

Netanyahu was unmoved by Gallant’s warning of threats to Israel’s security from the increasing numbers of reservists opposed to the judicial overhaul refusing to turn up for military duty.

Netanyahu fired Gallant the following day, triggering not only spontaneous protests by an estimated 700,000 people, but also a general strike on Monday (March 27) that closed Israel’s international airport and even Israeli embassies and consulates worldwide.

Unmoved by the weeks of mass demonstrations, or by warnings by former military and security chiefs and his own defense minister, Netanyahu had, as late as last Thursday, pledged to pass the legislation “this week.” He finally opted for a pause in the judicial overhaul after a counter demonstration by his own supporters. This enabled him to portray the delay as a move to reunite a divided nation.

Ever the consummate politician, Netanyahu’s focus is to avoid any initiative that could bring down his shaky coalition government. Itamar Ben Gvir, the national security minister, had reportedly threatened to pull his ultra-nationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party out of the coalition if Netanyahu halted the judicial overhaul bill.

But when Netanyahu announced his U-turn, Ben Gvir came out in support, in exchange for a promise from the prime minister to set up a “national guard.” This immediately prompted warnings from opposition politicians that Ben Gvir was seeking to set up a private militia to crush political dissent, noting his criticism of the police chief, Kobi Shabtai, for not being sufficiently firm in dealing with protesters. There is little information on what this “national guard” would be, even though its establishment was a condition of Ben Gvir joining the coalition last December. Unconfirmed leaks indicate that it will incorporate the Border Force and focus on tackling serious crime, especially within the Israeli Arab community. Ben Gvir and Shabtai met on Tuesday and agreed a framework for setting up such a national guard. And more details are expected after the cabinet meets on Sunday (April 2).

The sacking of Defense Minister Gallant appears to have divided the protest movement and the opposition. The Movement for Quality Government, one of the leading organizers of the protests, said they would continue to demonstrate until the government completely abandoned its judicial overhaul plans. But Brothers in Arms, the group representing military reservists, issued a statement saying it would “give the negotiation process a chance,” though it would renew protests if “the time allowed for talks is being cynically used to further damage democracy.”

For now, at least, Netanyahu appears to have bought his government breathing space and split the protest movement. But if no meaningful compromise is reached in talks on fairly balancing the power of the judiciary and the government, confrontations are bound to recur.

US seeks to ease tension with Netanyahu government

The US administration initially reacted positively to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to pause the judicial overhaul legislation. Both the White House and State Department welcomed the move for allowing the “time and space for compromise.” The US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, even said that Netanyahu could receive an invitation to visit the White House “relatively soon.”

US criticism of the judicial overhaul for posing a threat to shared democratic values, and of the Israeli government’s policies towards Palestinians, have increased tension between Jerusalem and Washington in recent months. And US officials have briefed media outlets that Netanyahu’s anticipated invitation to visit Washington is “on the back burner.” So, the reaction to Netanyahu’s announcement appeared to be a positive signal.

But then President Biden told reporters on Tuesday (March 28) that Netanyahu needed to work out a “genuine” compromise, implying a pause was not enough, and that he was “very concerned” about the state of Israeli democracy. “They cannot continue down this road,” he warned. And, contradicting his own ambassador to Israel, Biden added that Netanyahu could not expect an invitation to the White House “in the near term.” Netanyahu responded by pointing out that Israel was a sovereign country where decisions were made “by the will of its people, not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

The next day, White House spokesperson John Kirby tried to lower the temperature, praising Netanyahu for expressing both his desire for consensus over judicial reforms and his respect for President Biden.

While the US clearly has little appetite for a public feud with Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu is well versed in handling relations with the US. While keen not to see them decline to the level of the personal insults seen during the Obama administration, Netanyahu is aware that being seen to face down pressure from Washington will play well with his hardline coalition partners, who have little time for criticism of their actions by the US administration.

