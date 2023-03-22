Israeli drone falls in Syria during routine activity: Israeli military 

An Israeli drone fell in Syria on Wednesday during routine activity, the Israeli military said.

A military statement said there had been no breach of information and the incident was under investigation. It did not provide further details.

