israeli-embassy-in-us-ends-strike-after-netanyahu-about-face





The Israeli embassy in Washington ended an hourslong strike on Monday after the decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone controversial judicial reform legislation.

Early Monday morning, the embassy’s spokesman, Elad Strohmayer, posted to Twitter that the embassy was shutting down until further notice and suspending consular services.

Israeli diplomats around the world decided to go on strike collectively.

But in a quick about-face, Netanyahu addressed his country and said he would delay talks on the legislation until next month.

Moments after, Strohmayer told reporters that the strike was over and the embassy would reopen on Tuesday.

The White House welcomed Netanyahu’s decision and played down fears of nationwide anti-government protests devolving into a civil war.

Calling for compromise among Israeli factions, National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the US was concerned out of respect, friendship and admiration for the Israeli people and its democracy.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US welcomed Netanyahu’s announcement as an “opportunity to create additional time and space for compromise,” which the US had called for.

“And we continue to strongly urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible,” Jean-Pierre said.

