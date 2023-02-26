israel’s-el-al-airlines-to-use-saudi-omani-corridor-for-bangkok-flight





El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. said it would on Sunday become the first Israeli national carrier to use a new corridor over Saudi Arabia and Oman, after Muscat last week joined Riyadh in allowing Israeli civilian overflights.

El Al Flight 083, departing Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport in the evening, will take around eight hours to reach Bangkok – two and a half hours less than previously, the company said.

“El Al is proud to be the first Israeli airline to fly over the skies of Saudi Arabia and Oman and take an active part in the State of Israel’s history,” CEO Dina Ben Tal Ganancia said.

Vito Califano