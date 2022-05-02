issa-rae-to-serve-as-2022-american-black-film-festival-ambassador,-new-series-‘rap-sh*t’-set-for-closing-night-(exclusive)

Issa Rae has been tapped to serve as the ambassador for the 2022 American Black Film Festival (ABFF), and she’s bringing a special treat to Miami Beach. Rae will screen her highly anticipated HBO Max series “Rap Sh*t” for the festival’s closing night. “I’m honored to be this year’s Festival Ambassador,” said Rae, announcing her […]

