Issa Rae to Serve as 2022 American Black Film Festival Ambassador, New Series ‘Rap Sh*t’ Set for Closing Night (EXCLUSIVE)

by Giovanni Arestia
2 Maggio 2022
Issa Rae has been tapped to serve as the ambassador for the 2022 American Black Film Festival (ABFF), and she’s bringing a special treat to Miami Beach. Rae will screen her highly anticipated HBO Max series “Rap Sh*t” for the festival’s closing night. “I’m honored to be this year’s Festival Ambassador,” said Rae, announcing her […]

