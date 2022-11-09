With the highly anticipated Abu Dhabi season of THE LION KING getting ever closer, Rafiki delivered a special performance atop Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, ahead of the award-winning show’s Middle East debut.

South African performer, Futhi Mhlongo will play the iconic role throughout the musical’s record-breaking run from November 16 to December 10. Performing from the peak of Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue where the landmark musical will run, she treated the UAE capital to a sneak peak of the upcoming spectacle, delivering an unforgettable rendition of the much-loved classic ‘Circle of Life’.

Marking its 25th anniversary, the global phenomenon has already been confirmed as the fastest-selling musical in Abu Dhabi history. Following unprecedented demand for tickets, organisers recently announced five additional performances. Tickets for the Middle East Debut start from Dh200 and are sold exclusively through etihadarena.ae, platinumlist.net or physically at any Virgin Megastore across the UAE.

For news and updates, fans can visit TheLionKing.ae, as well as following The Lion King Abu Dhabi on Instagram and Facebook.

The post It Is Time – The Lion King Marks Abu Dhabi Arrival With Rafiki Performing ‘Circle Of Life’ Atop Etihad Arena first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

