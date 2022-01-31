italy’s-de-serio-brothers-on-cinemart-selected-colonial-era-drama-‘prince-aden’-(exclusive)

Gianluca and Massimiliano De Serio, the Italian directing duo best known internationally for their Locarno premiere “Seven Acts of Mercy,” are developing a colonial-era drama that they’re presenting during the Rotterdam Film Festival’s CineMart co-production market. “Prince Aden” begins in 1935, when a 16-year-old Somali boy passes the test to become a dubat, a soldier […]

