it’s-always-hart-to-say-goodbye:-yas-island-abu-dhabi-bids-farewell-to-its-first-chief-island-officer

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destination is on the lookout for a new Chief Island Officer (CIO). After making Yas Island hart-to-beat, award-winning comedian Kevin Hart bids farewell to CIO role, says “Ma’Salama, it’s time for me to go.”

Following his appointment last year as the destination’s first-ever Chief Island Officer, Kevin Hart promised fans to hart-ify Yas Island. Today, he was seen cruising in a white Ferrari once again, on his way to Yas Marina. Standing on a yacht, he announced the end of his reign, only for an announcement to appear moments later stating that Yas Island is now looking to fill the role.

From hart-ifying the award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences on the island, lighting up the stage with an electric stand-up performance at Etihad Arena, to facing his fears with the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Kevin Hart has whole-hart-edly taken entertainment to a new level.

What’s next Yas Island?

