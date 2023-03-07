It’s simple: If China attacks no amount of spending will save us by Mata 7 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Shouldn’t we concentrate our thinking on how to avoid war? Let’s turn down the outrage and negotiate. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “It’s simple: If China attacks no amount of spending will save us” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “It’s simple: If China attacks no amount of spending will save us”