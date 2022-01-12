iwanami-hall,-pioneering-tokyo-art-cinema,-to-close-following-covid-losses

Iwanami Hall, an iconic art-house cinema in Tokyo, has announced that it will close permanently from the end of July. It blamed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 200-seater single screen venue in the Jimbocho district opened in 1968 as a general cultural facility and became a movie theater in 1974. The conversion to […]
