Iwanami Hall, Pioneering Tokyo Art Cinema, to Close Following COVID Losses

12 January 2022
Iwanami Hall, an iconic art-house cinema in Tokyo, has announced that it will close permanently from the end of July. It blamed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 200-seater single screen venue in the Jimbocho district opened in 1968 as a general cultural facility and became a movie theater in 1974. The conversion to […]

