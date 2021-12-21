jacob-elordi-spotted-with-olivia-jade-1-month-after-kaia-gerber-split

A December to remember? Jacob Elordi only split from Kaia Gerber one month ago, but he’s already been spotted hanging out with someone new: Olivia Jade Giannulli.

The Euphoria star, 24, and the influencer, 22, were photographed grabbing coffee in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood on Sunday, December 19. In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo strolled along the sidewalk with friends as Elordi, dressed casually in jeans and a hoodie, walked his golden retriever, Layla. The Dancing With the Stars alum, for her part, wore a gray sweatsuit and fuzzy slippers.

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Kissing Booth actor and Gerber, 20, called it quits after more than one year of dating. According to In Touch, the former couple “weren’t spending much time together” because of their busy schedules, but “there are no hard feelings.”

Though their relationship didn’t last, Elordi said that his ex taught him valuable lessons about how to deal with fame. “She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he told Men’s Health in an interview, which was conducted before their split, published on Monday, December 20. “[She taught me] how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

The duo kept their relationship relatively private, but earlier this year, Gerber made a rare comment about her then-boyfriend when speaking to Vogue for her June/July 2021 cover story. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she told the magazine at the time. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Giannulli, for her part, was most recently linked to Jackson Guthy. The YouTuber confirmed in August that she and the musician, 25, called it quits two years after getting back together. When an Instagram follower asked her during a Q&A if she was single, she replied, “I am indeed.”

The Los Angeles native and Guthy previously split in May 2019 in the aftermath of the college admissions scandal in which Giannulli’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were implicated.

“Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” a source told Us at the time. “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.” Two months later, however, Us confirmed that the pair got back together.