jailed-belgian-lawyer-cleared-of-laundering-family-shares-in-ab-inbev-to-seek-compensation

By Marine Strauss

A Belgian lawyer who was acquitted of money-laundering and falsifying documents in a case involving Belgium’s richest family will seek compensation in Belgian courts for damages she suffered after almost a decade of legal proceedings.

Fara Chorfi, 61, was sentenced to 30 months in 2019 by a Geneva court, half of which was suspended, for money laundering and stock fraud targeting heirs to the world’s largest brewer Anheuser Busch InBev.

