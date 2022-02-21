james-cullen-bressack-adapting-father-gordon-bressack’s-play-‘murder,-anyone?’-into-feature-film-(exclusive)

James Cullen Bressack (“Fortress”) is adapting the play “Murder, Anyone?” into a feature film, Variety can exclusively reveal. “Muder, Anyone?” was originally written by Bressack’s father, Emmy Award-winning “Pinky and the Brain” writer Gordon Bressack. The play first premiered at the White Fire Theatre in Los Angeles in 2017. Gordon Bressack, who worked on dozens […]

