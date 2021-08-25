jamie-chung-swears-by-these-bestselling-breast-petals-instead-of-bras

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing a bra can be such a drag, but we often find it necessary. Even when we don’t necessarily need the support, we do need the extra coverage. We don’t want to have to cover ourselves up every time a breeze glides through the air or check ourselves whenever someone pulls out a camera.

If you wish you could get that smooth look without having to deal with an actual bra, you actually can! Go worry-free and bra-free with a pair of these number one bestselling nipple covers on Amazon — as adored by actress Jamie Chung!

Get the Nippies Adhesive Skin Covers for just $25 at Amazon! ​​Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Chung recently spoke to The Strategist, revealing a list of products she can’t live without, and these breast petals made the cut: “One thing I realized during quarantine is that I hate wearing bras,” she said. “If I just want a little coverage, these silicone nipple covers give me that extra protection, even when I’m filming. I always keep some in my bag. At work, the outfits can be all over the place. These guarantee I’m always covered.”

She’s not the only fan — these Nippies have so many reviewers singing their praises on Amazon, and the details reveal why. First, they’re made with medical-grade silicone that’s super thin with smooth edges to stay invisible under clothing. This silicone is matte too, made to be “paparazzi-proof” so it won’t reflect light and show up in photos!

These silicone petals are super lightweight and made to be compatible with sensitive skin so you can wear them all day without discomfort. They’re waterproof too, so no worries if you’re in a sweaty situation or if the sky opens up. You can always wash them with soap and water at the end of the day too. They’re reusable for up to 30 uses!

Another fabulous thing about Nippies specifically is that you can grab this version in two colors right now, Crème and Caramel, allowing for a better skin tone match. You can also grab them in different sizes! Small fits A to C cups while large is for D cups and above. Grab your match and try them out — and say au revoir to your bras!

