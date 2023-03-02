jamie-colleen-miller-is-unstoppable

What prompted your three-year hiatus from fighting?

Early in my career, I took a hiatus because of the abusive relationship I was in. I was with my ex-partner for more than six years; so I was essentially burying any part of my life that gave me freedom, self esteem, confidence, and a sense of accomplishment.

Three years later, you returned to the ring and won your first title. How did you achieve that?

Part of taking my power back meant going all in on everything that set my soul on fire. So I began to train again. Not long after I began my training, I got the call for the title fight for King of the Cage. This fight for me would be just for me, to prove to myself that I could still do it.

I knocked her out cold and took the belt home. It was more than winning a belt though or having a title next to my name. It was the result of a single mother, survivor of domestic abuse, who refused to quit on herself. It was a complete validation of who the fuck I was. The moment I knocked her out, I was instantaneously born again.