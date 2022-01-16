jamie-lynn-begs-britney-to-‘privately’-call-her:-‘this-is-embarrassing’

For the record. Britney Spears spoke out amid her feud with Jamie Lynn Spears to share a message with her younger sister, and the writer hopes they can settle this privately.

“Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” the 30-year-old shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 15.

Jamie Lynn continued, writing, “In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”

The message came hours after Britney, 40, shared another open letter to her little sister via Twitter. “Jamie Lynn … I don’t think your book is about me at all … I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me,” she wrote.

The “Toxic” singer was referring to her Thursday, January 13, message in response to the Zoey 101 alum’s ABC News interview. Jamie Lynn was promoting her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, out Tuesday, January 18, which includes allegations about her famous sibling’s “erratic” behavior.

Britney initially responded that Jamie Lynn “never had to work for anything” and claimed her younger sister was “never around me much 15 years ago,” hinting that Jamie Lynn couldn’t properly comment on her behavior.

On Friday, the Grammy Award winner released another statement via Twitter about the Sweet Magnolias star’s allegations that Britney once locked them both in a bathroom with a knife. “NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone,” Britney continued at the time.

The singer backtracked some of her digs at Jamie Lynn in Saturday’s letter, but she continued to deny her sister’s recollections.

“When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’ … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying,” Britney continued. “I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!! But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!!”

The “Lucky” songstress was put into her conservatorship — giving her father Jamie Spears legal control over her person and finances — in 2008 when Jamie Lynn was 17. The teen gave birth to daughter Maddie, now 13, later that year. The conservatorship was brought to an end in November 2021.

“What Dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me !!!” Britney wrote, adding that she was forced to go to rehab for four months. “I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail!!! Come on!!! We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying just truly confuses me!!!”

Britney continued by telling the former Nickelodeon star that she just wants to keep this out of the public eye. “All I know is I love you unconditionally!!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me most!!!” the engaged singer added.

She continued, adding that “the thing that saddens me the most” was Jamie Lynn allegedly taking “days to respond” to Brit’s calls from rehab. “I needed you … my family, my blood and your support more than anything!!!” the mother of two added.

Eventually, both Jamie Lynn and older brother Bryan Spears stepped in to check on the pop star. “You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago,” the Las Vegas performer wrote. “I said something on Instagram and you and Bryan showed up at my house … because of an Instagram post!!!”

She told the songwriter to “say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone!!!” She added that Jamie Lynn “deserve[s] a beautiful life.”

Britney concluded, “I wish I would be able to do what you’re doing and do interviews!!! I’m scared of all of it … I admire you for being strong … just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything!”