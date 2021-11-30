jana-kramer-and-mike-caussin’s-family-album-with-jolie-and-jace

Family of four! Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin love spending time with their children and made every moment with their daughter, Jolie, and son, Jace, count ahead of their April 2021 split.

The former couple, who wed in 2015, welcomed Jolie the following year. “What a whirlwind of great surprises and wonderful news,” the singer said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I’m overwhelmed with joy after welcoming my beautiful baby girl into the world AND finding out I’ve been nominated for an ACM Award!”

She became an older sister in November 2018 when Jace arrived after the One Tree Hill alum suffered multiple miscarriages. “Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full,” the actress captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Thank you to all of our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family. We are so blessed, and a huge thank you to @avawomen for helping us grow our family. #rainbowbaby #blessed.”

In September 2019, Kramer told Us exclusively that Jace’s birth bettered her relationship with the former professional football player. The pair briefly split following Jolie’s arrival when the athlete cheated on the Michigan native with multiple women. After he completed 60 days in treatment for sex addiction, Caussin and Kramer renewed their vows in December 2017.

“People always say [that babies are] not going to help your relationship, but it helped ours,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us at the time. “Having Jace literally saved our marriage.”

The Virginia native chimed in, “I think it’s a little different because we weren’t like, ‘We’re having a hard time. Let’s try to have a kid and make it all better.’ It was, ‘We’re having a hard time [and] you found out you’re pregnant.’ It wasn’t like we had a discussion about how it could solve [our relationship].”

In April 2021, Us confirmed that Kramer had filed for divorce. She addressed the split via Instagram, writing, “‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

