japan-post-considers-nearly-$9b-sale-of-stake-in-banking-business

Reuters was first to reveal that Japan Post Holdings Co (6178.T) is considering cutting its stake in its Japan Post Bank Co (7182.T) business by around a third in a share sale potentially worth nearly $9 billion. The postal giant is considering selling the shares by the end of the current financial year that ends in March and is expected to make a decision shortly, based on market conditions.

