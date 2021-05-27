japanese-actor-fukada-kyoko-diagnosed-with-adjustment-disorder- 

Fukada Kyoko, 38, a Japanese actor with a long list of major film and TV credits, has been diagnosed with adjustment disorder, her agency, Hori Production, announced Thursday. She is withdrawing from all work commitments while she recovers.

It is rare for a Japanese talent of her stature to publicly announce that they are suffering from mental health problems. One comparable case is that of Empress Masako, who received a similar adjustment disorder diagnosis in 2003.

According to the announcement Fukada has been ailing since the spring of last year. This month she was diagnosed with adjustment disorder by her physician and is now devoting herself to her recovery.

She was scheduled to star in an upcoming Fuji TV serial drama, which will now have to be recast. Also, the release of her latest film, “Lupin’s Daughter,” is set for this October, but Fukuda’s participation in promotional activities is in doubt.

Fukada is perhaps best known abroad for her breakout role in the 2004 Nakashima Tetsuya female buddy movie “Kamikaze Girls.” She also starred in the 2009 Miike Takashi action comedy “Yatterman.”

Fukada’s representatives did not detail the causes of her illness, though media speculation has focused on overwork and stress from the pandemic as likely triggers.

The past year has seen a spate of deaths by suicide of Japanese celebrities suffering from mental stress, including Kimura Hana, a 22-year-old pro wrestler and reality show star who took her own life in May of last year after becoming the target of Internet bullying. Another was Takeuchi Yuko, who died in September 2020 after being a major star for two decades. No exact cause was determined though, similar to Fukada, she had a heavy schedule of commitments prior to her death at age 40.