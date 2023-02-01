Japanese energy giant fires warning shot on NSW coal reserve plan

by valipomponi
1 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
japanese-energy-giant-fires-warning-shot-on-nsw-coal-reserve-plan


A major Japanese investor in Australia’s mining sector has urged NSW to scrap a plan to force coal exporters to reserve up to 10 per cent of their output for local power stations.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Japanese energy giant fires warning shot on NSW coal reserve plan

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: