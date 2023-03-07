jason-cabel-roe:-gov.-ron-desantis-preparing-for-presidential-run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis paid a visit to Californians.

While speaking to Californians from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, he called out Gov. Newsom for comments made about Florida politics.

Newsom soon responded, and now many believe this initial squabble may be the first of many leading into the 2024 Presidential Election.

It appears to the public that DeSantis is gearing up for a presidential run, and many believe President Biden will not run again due to his age and general health, leaving Gov. Newsom as the best Democratic candidate.

Republican Strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the probability of either governor announcing a candidacy in the coming year.

Vittorio Rienzo