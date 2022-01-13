jason-momoa-and-lisa-bonet’s-relationship:-the-way-they-were

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s romance was the definition of relationship goals ahead of their January 2022 split.

In the early 2000s, the lovebirds were introduced through mutual friends at a Los Angeles jazz club. The Cosby Show alum told Net-A-Porter in 2018 that they “have been together” from that day on.

“What’s cool about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible,” she explained to the publication. “Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age — he’s a leader; he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.”

Momoa and Bonet welcomed their daughter, Lola, in 2007 and son, Nakoa-Wolf, in 2008, but they didn’t say “I do” until 2017. Us Weekly broke the news of the couple’s secret wedding ceremony, which took place at their home in Topanga, California.

The Aquaman star has long been a fan of Bonet. In 2019, he admitted to Esquire that the High Fidelity actress was his childhood crush when she starred on The Cosby Show.

“I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids,” he joked, adding that “if someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f–king possible.’”

Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993. The now-exes are parents of actress Zoë Kravitz. Despite parting ways, Bonet has maintained a good relationship with the “American Woman” rocker — and he even developed a friendship with Momoa.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Lenny said in Men’s Health’s November 2020 issue. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?”

The Grammy winner continued, “I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”

Momoa, however, announced in January 2022 that the pair called it quits after four years of marriage.

Scroll down to take a look back at the former couple’s journey to becoming one of Hollywood’s power couples ahead of their breakup: