jason-momoa-and-lisa-bonet’s-sweetest-family-quotes-through-the-years

Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood.

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress also has daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom she welcomed in 1988 with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Not only have she and the musician maintained an amicable relationship since their split, but the Game of Thrones alum is on friendly terms with Lenny as well. In fact, the pair got matching statement jewelry in December 2018.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha,” Momoa captioned a shot with the “Low” singer at the time. “I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring. Check him out insta. Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”

That same month, Lenny referred to the actor as his “brother” while shouting out his Saturday Night Live appearance. “Doing his thing,” the Grammy winner wrote.

Zoë has a close bond with her stepfather, and she opened up about him in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview. She first met the Aquaman star, who now calls her Zozobear, when she was in high school. He joined her and her friends in drinking 40s at the time.

That same year, the Big Little Lies alum wrote Momoa a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “Love you papabear,” she captioned a sweet selfie with the Hawaii native. “Happy birthday ya rascal.”

He commented, “Love u bear.”

The Hawaii native, however, announced in January 2022 that he and Bonet parted ways after four years of marriage.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” Momoa wrote via Instagram at the time. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children.”

Keep scrolling to read what both Momoa and Bonet have had to say over the years about their relationships with Zoë and her younger half-siblings: