jason-momoa,-gal-gadot-and-more-dc-stars-with-their-kids:-family-guide

DC dads and moms! Amber Heard, Jason Momoa and more superheroes and villains from the franchise have families off screen.

The actress, who plays Atlantean queen Mera in Aquaman, surprised her Instagram followers when she posted a photo with her daughter, Oonagh, in July 2021.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” Heard wrote at the time. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. … My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

The Texas native’s social media upload came five years after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp.

Since debuting her baby girl, the Justice League star has given glimpses of her life with the little one, from working out with Oonagh on her hip to spending time outdoors together.

Momoa, who starred in Aquaman as the titular character alongside Heard, welcomed daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf with Lisa Bonet in July 2007 and December 2008, respectively, before the former couple called it quits.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the Game of Thrones alum and the Cosby Show alum captioned a joint Instagram statement in January 2022. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

The Hawaii native has maintained a tight bond with Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz.

The Baywatch alum praised his stepdaughter ahead of her debut as Catwoman in The Batman movie in January 2022. “So proud,” the actor gushed via Instagram. “Can’t wait. March 4th. Love u zoo.”

Keep scrolling to see sweet family photos of more DC members, from Ben Affleck to Gal Gadot.

Ben Affleck

The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star welcomed Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Jennifer Garner ahead of their 2015 split.