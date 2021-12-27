Jean-Marc Vallée, ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ Director, Dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Quebecois director of films including “Dallas Buyers Club” and TV projects such as “Big Little Lies,” died at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada. He was 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement, “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things […]
