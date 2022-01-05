jenna-bush-hager-surprises-savannah-guthrie-with-epic-birthday-gift

What makes a great gift? It all depends on who you ask. For stars such as Kylie Jenner and Kanye West, more is definitely more.

Money is no object for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the rap mogul, who shower their friends and family members with extravagant goods.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has given everything from a Ferrari to Louis Vuitton handbags to those in her inner circle. The Yeezy designer, for his part, has donated $1 million to his then-wife Kim Kardashian’s favorite charity in honor of her birthday and also had a one-of-a-kind Hermès Birkin bag hand-painted for her.

The KKW Beauty founder’s 40th birthday celebration in October 2020, proved that Kardashian is also a great gift giver. The Skims founder flew her closest friends and family to a private island for a week of festivities and fun activities, including dancing, bike riding, movies on the beach and big dinner.

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now,” she wrote via Instagram, referencing the coronavirus pandemic quarantine restrictions at the time. “So in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

Others, such as Once Upon a Time alum Josh Dallas and musician Stevie Nicks, have shown their love and admiration for their nearest and dearest with inexpensive-yet-personal presents straight from the heart.

“I have this incredible book that Stevie Nicks gave me in 2013 when my boyfriend [Cory Monteith] died,” Lea Michele told Billboard in January 2017. “She gave me this art book of hers that she put notes in over the years and song lyrics, and then she rewrote personal notes for me that say things like, ‘Keep singing, and have faith.’”

Taylor Swift has also become a gifting guru, sending special presents to her new mom friends over the years.

The “Lover” singer hand-embroidered a blanket for Katy Perry’s first child, daughter Daisy Dove in September 2020. “Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager,” Perry captioned a photo of the sweet gift.

Scroll through to see which Hollywood A-listers know how to nail it when it comes to finding just the right thing for any gift-giving occasion!