jennifer-aniston’s-facialist-loves-and-recommends-this-‘elastic-skin’-cream

There are so many great words to describe the type of skin you want these days: Glass skin. Honey skin. Cloudless skin. Bouncy skin. Unfortunately there are a lot of bad words out there too. Saggy skin. Uneven skin. Dull skin. Angry skin. Even worse is that those bad words tend to stick around.

Our favorite fun word for skin as of late, however, is “elastic.” Elastic skin is youthful, firm, toned, smooth and happy. It wraps all of that goodness up and transforms it into one radiant complexion. But what’s the secret to elasticizing our own skin?

Get the Superegg Sound Renewal Moisturizer for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This moisturizer was created specifically for “supple, elastic skin.” But how do we know it works? Apart from the great reviews, a certain celebrity facialist stands by its effectiveness. Jennifer Aniston’s facialist, Melanie Simon, spoke to Who What Wear a little while back, and she revealed this moisturizer as one of her faves: “I love this cream. It’s the perfect medium-weight texture, and everyone I have recommended it to really loves it.”

This gel-cream quickly stands out with its adorable round packaging, but it’s what’s on the inside that really counts. That’s where you’ll find botanical extracts, antioxidants and ceramides. You’ll find gorgeous ingredients like squalene, hyaluronic acid and even helichrysum italicum flower water, not to mention the brand’s Yolk Duplex. Would you believe that it’s totally vegan? Yolk Duplex is made with high-grade ingredients to actually duplicate vital egg yolk nutrients to hydrate and brighten skin!

If you’re looking to plump, renew and even gently exfoliate your skin, this cream may be for you. It’s made to improve moisture retention too to keep your natural barrier strong and healthy. It also does all of this without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, alcohol, mineral oil or fragrance. As with everything by Superegg, it’s cruelty-free too, so no animal testing!

A high-quality moisturizer, especially during winter, is extremely important. This is something you’ll want to use every day — maybe even twice a day — so we think it would be quite easy to get your money’s worth. Shoppers agree that a little goes a long way too. If you’re looking to age gracefully and forever beautifully like Aniston, definitely consider adding this product to your Amazon cart!

