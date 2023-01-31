jennifer-lucore-discusses-the-history-of-pickleball-and-how-it-rose-to-popularity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brace yourself for a big serve of Pickleball fun, as we bring you the reigning champion, Jennifer Lucore, live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego!

Lucore is the many time Women’s Singles, Doubles, with partner Alex Hammer, and the mixed doubles National Pickleball Champion.

She is also the first women inducted into the National Pickleball Hall of Fame, and the author of the definitive book, the History of Pickleball.

