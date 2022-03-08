cronaca

Jeremy Kramer Out as Paramount Players President; Studio Absorbs Specialty Label Under Daria Cercek, Michael Ireland

8 March 2022
Paramount Pictures is calling home its speciality label Paramount Players, folding the lower-budget and genre label under the stewardship of the studio’s larger motion picture group. As a result of the decision, current Paramount Players chief Jeremy Kramer is exiting his post. Paramount motion picture group co-heads Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland will run point […]

