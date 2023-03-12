‘Jesus loves you Mr Wilkie’: Hillsong pastor announces review after parliament allegations

by valipomponi
13 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘jesus-loves-you-mr-wilkie’:-hillsong-pastor-announces-review-after-parliament-allegations


Global senior pastor Phil Dooley told the Hillsong congregation of the review and defended himself against allegations made by Andrew Wilkie.

valipomponi

0 comments on “‘Jesus loves you Mr Wilkie’: Hillsong pastor announces review after parliament allegations

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: