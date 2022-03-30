CUCINA

Jim Carrey contro Will Smith: “Disgustato da applausi, io lo avrei denunciato”

by Redazione Tech
30 March 2022
(Adnkronos) – L’attore in una intervista alla ‘Cbs Mornings’, “Hollywood senza spina dorsale, andava espulso”

