jimmy-wang-yu,-pioneering-martial-artist-and-‘one-armed-swordsman’-star,-dies-at-79

Jimmy Wang Yu, once a superstar of multiple Asian martial arts genres, died on Tuesday. He was 79. News of his death in a Taipei hospital was posted on social media by Wang’s daughter Linda, herself a former Canto-pop star of the 1990s. She wrote that Wang passed away peacefully after a six-year battle with […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Jimmy Wang Yu, once a superstar of multiple Asian martial arts genres, died on Tuesday. He was 79. News of his death in a Taipei hospital was posted on social media by Wang’s daughter Linda, herself a former Canto-pop star of the 1990s. She wrote that Wang passed away peacefully after a six-year battle with […]
Condividi:
Like this: