joe-alwyn:-why-my-romance-with-taylor-swift-is-so-private

Gorgeous! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were first linked in May 2017 and have been notorious for keeping their relationship private ever since.

The couple have remained tight-lipped about their love life since its start, but a source told Us Weekly in March 2020 that they “have talked about their future and marriage.”

The insider noted that the duo are “very much in love” and that Swift “considers Joe one of the only safe constants in her life.”

While the British actor is rumored to be the subject of many of Swift’s songs — including “London Boy” and “Cornelia Street” — she has rarely spoken publicly about their romance.

The Grammy winner did, however, reference her and Alwyn’s love story in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said in the film, which was released in January 2020. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

Alwyn, for his part, spoke out in November 2018 about keeping his relationship with the “Mirrorball” singer as quiet as possible.

“Someone’s private life is, by definition, private,” the A Christmas Carol alum told British GQ at the time. “No one is obliged to share their personal life.”

Swift got real in November 2020 about factoring normal aspects of everyday life into their romance. “’Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life,” she told Paul McCartney in a Rolling Stone interview at the time. “I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.”

She noted that she made choices so her “life [would] feel more like a real life” that she could control. “Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy,” she added. “That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”

Scroll down to read everything the “Betty” singer and the Boy Erased star have ever said about each other.