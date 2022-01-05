cronaca

Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO Scores $1.1 Billion Valuation, Sells Minority Stake to Nexon

by Ufficio Stampa
5 January 2022
AGBO, the entertainment company founded and controlled by “Avengers: Endgame” filmmakers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, has sold a minority stake for $400 million to Tokyo-based game maker Nexon. The deal values AGBO at $1.1 billion. AGBO was established by the Russo brothers and their producing partner Mike Larocca in 2017 and has created such […]

