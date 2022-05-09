joe-jonas-calls-pregnant-wife-sophie-turner-a-‘sexy-lil-british-thang’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner secretly married on May 1, 2019, after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards together!

The bride and groom walked down the aisle at a Las Vegas wedding chapel while country duo Dan + Shay performed their song “Speechless.” Diplo documented the nuptials on Instagram Live while Joe’s brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas stood near the altar, where an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony.

The Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones alum held a second wedding in Sarrians, France, in June 2019. The ceremony was attended by Maisie Williams, Wilmer Valderrama and more.

Jonas proposed to Turner in October 2017. She posted a photo on Instagram at the time showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, writing, “I said yes.” He shared the same image, echoing, “She said yes.”

“They are madly in love. She’s young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it’s not that unusual,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa.”

As Us previously reported, the couple’s relationship began to heat up around the 2016 holiday season, when a source said the actress and DNCE frontman would be “spending part of Thanksgiving weekend together.” A second insider told Us at the time, “Joe really likes her. She’s definitely different than the other girls he has dated.” (Jonas previously dated Demi Lovato, Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, while Turner had been linked to James McVey, Tye Sheridan and Thomas Mann.)

The couple’s relationship quickly heated up. They were seen together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands in November 2016 before being spotted leaving a NYC hotel.

They confirmed their relationship on Instagram in early 2017 and made their debut at HBO’s Golden Globes afterparty that January, where they were spotted making out.

Turner actress revealed in July 2017 that she is “very happy” with Jonas, but expressed her frustration that there was a downside to their relationship: a lack of privacy. “You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl,” she told Marie Claire in an interview.

In February 2020, Us confirmed that the lovebirds were expecting their first child together. Turner gave birth to their daughter, Willa, five months later.

Relive the couple’s romance by scrolling through the photos below!