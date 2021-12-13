Tattoos are a big investment. Not only are they expensive, but they’re permanent, so it’s always good to put a little thought into what you get.
And who better to look to for inspiration than artistically inked up celebrities who have invested in wearable art that makes a truly stylish statement.
From Joe Jonas’ pared down forearm tattoo of a woman and Billie Lourd’s ankle galaxy — even Paris Jackson’s elaborate spiritual sternum tattoo — see the best celebrity graphic tattoos around here!
0 comments on “John Legend Gets Sweet Tattoo ‘Based on a Sketch’ From Daughter Luna”