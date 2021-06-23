john-malkovich,-lilly-krug-star-in-action-thriller-‘shattered,’-first-look-revealed

John Malkovich and Lilly Krug will star in upcoming action-thriller “Shattered,” directed by Luis Prieto (“White Lines”).

Krug (“Swing”) plays a con-artist, Cameron Monaghan (“Shameless”) as the millionaire who falls in love with her and Malkovich (“The New Pope”) a creepy landlord whose curiosity overwhelms him. Frank Grillo (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”) plays Krug’s character’s violent, manipulative stepfather. The cast also includes Sasha Luss (“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”), Ash Santos (“Joe Bell”) and Ridley Bateman (“Shelter In Place”).

The film, written by David Loughery (“The Intruder”) and produced by Silver Reel and Construction Film, has just wrapped in Montana, with much of the action taking place in the luxury surrounds of a mansion in the exclusive Big Sky ski resort. The project is now in post-production, with expected completion in fall 2021.

Claudia Bluemhuber (“The Wife”) is producing alongside Veronica Ferres of Construction Film, with Malkovich and Prieto also producing. Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb are executive producers alongside Christian Mercuri, Roman Viaris, Gary Leff, Gero Bauknecht, Gerd Schepers, Florian Dargel, Alexander Jooss and Mike Leahy.

Grindstone Entertainment Group, a Lionsgate company, will distribute the film domestically in the U.S. and Blue Box International, a division of Capstone Group, is handling international sales.

Malkovich said: “The opportunity to come on board as a producer alongside Veronica, Claudia and Luis was not to be missed, and I’m so happy to have been able to support an emerging talent as exciting as Lilly in her first leading role. Working with Luis was an absolute pleasure; he’s a filmmaker with true independent spirit and the footage looks like a modern-day ‘Misery’ meeting ‘A Simple Favor.’”

Prieto added: “From the moment I read the script, I loved the creative challenges and opportunities that ‘Shattered’ presented. To take the audience on the journey from a romance film at the start to an all-out thriller by the story’s conclusion, was a big attraction for me, and when talent of the level of John and Frank came in to support Lilly and Cameron, I knew we could have a special movie.”