jojo-siwa-exits-will-smith-backed-ya-movie-‘bounce,’-paramount-players-no-longer-involved

Digital sensation JoJo Siwa has bounced from her planned feature film debut. The YouTuber, “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and highly visible LGBTQ figure told Variety that she is no longer attached to a movie adaptation of “Bounce,” based on the YA book by Megan Shull. Furthermore, insiders familiar with the project said that Paramount […]
