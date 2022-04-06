cronaca

JoJo Siwa Exits Will Smith-Backed YA Movie ‘Bounce,’ Paramount Players No Longer Involved

7 April 2022
Digital sensation JoJo Siwa has bounced from her planned feature film debut. The YouTuber, “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and highly visible LGBTQ figure told Variety that she is no longer attached to a movie adaptation of “Bounce,” based on the YA book by Megan Shull. Furthermore, insiders familiar with the project said that Paramount […]

