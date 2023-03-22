jones-michigan-man-sentenced-assaulting-girlfriend

A Jones Michigan man has been sentenced for assaulting his girlfriend.

30-year-old Joseph Fox allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on March 30, 2022. Prosecutors say that Fox grabbed the victim by her throat and dragged her across the floor.

He pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was sentenced to three to five years in prison.

Leader Publications reports that Fox has 23 criminal convictions and 16 separate incidents of assault as well as five alcohol and drug convictions.

