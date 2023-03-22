jordan’s-parliament-votes-in-favor-of-proposal-to-expel-israel’s-envoy





Jordan’s parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of a proposal to expel Israel’s envoy, three days after a minister sparked an uproar for displaying a map depicting Israel as including all of Jordan and the Palestinian territories.

Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi, who chaired the session, called for taking effective measures against the Israeli official’s act, Jordan News Agency (PETRA) reported.

The MPs reaffirmed their rejection of Smotrich’s move which implies “Israeli arrogance [and] disrespect for international treaties and charters.”

On Sunday, ultra-nationalist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke from a podium adorned with a map showing Israel as including all of Jordan and the Palestinian territories and said there was “no such thing as a Palestinian people,” or Palestinian history or culture.

Several countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, condemned Smotrich’s remarks.

On Monday, Amman summoned the Israeli ambassador in Jordan over the map and said Smotrich’s move violated international norms and Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel.

An official source told Reuters on Tuesday that Israel’s national security advisor called Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to assure him that Israel respected his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

