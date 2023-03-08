jordan’s-queen-rania-shares-pictures-of-princess-iman’s-pre-wedding-henna-party





Jordan’s Queen Rania shared photos of Princess Iman’s pre-wedding henna night party on Instagram on Wednesday.

Steeped in history and folklore, henna night is a ceremony in which the family of the bride-to-be gives her away to the family of the groom.

Princess Iman wore a dress designed by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian designer who draws inspiration from her heritage. Dahbour is known for her custom made pieces that usually include a style of Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery called tatreez.

“It’s a moment of pride where as a Jordanian fashion designer I am deeply honored to see our piece on Princess Iman on such a special day. Congratulations to our royal family,” the designer said in a comment on Queen Rania’s Instagram.

The queen had shared a photo before the event on Tuesday captioned, “Finishing touches before Iman’s Henna party tonight.”

Princess Iman’s wedding will take place on Sunday, according to an announcement made by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The engagement of Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis was announced in July last year.

It was followed by the announcement of the engagement of her brother the Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif in August 2022.

Vittorio Ferla