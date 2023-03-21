josh-herrin-wins-daytona-200

The Recap

Going into the race, Josh Herrin was clearly on a mission to win. Riding his Ducati Panigale V2, Herrin spent most of the race comfortably in first place.

Only Richie Escalante seemed to break through to challenge Herrin’s lead. At one point, Herrin and Escalante held an impressive 18-second lead on the rest of the field.

But as Herrin and Escalante battled one another for position, it was Herrin that made what initially appeared to be a fatal mistake. Herrin slid in front of Escalante, attempting to gain position on Turn 1.