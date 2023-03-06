Journalist Given 8 Months Community Service for Posting Mariupol Article by Mata 6 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Freelance journalist Andrei Novashov has been ordered to perform community service for eight months for spreading “falsehoods” about the Russian army. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Journalist Given 8 Months Community Service for Posting Mariupol Article” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
