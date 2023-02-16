journalist-nick-sortor-reports-live-from-the-ground-in-east-palestine,-ohio

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO (KUSI) – Furious residents are demanding answers, twelve days after a train carrying toxic chemicals detailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

Health concerns from those in the area continue to mount, but local and federal officials insist the air is safe to breathe and the water is safe to drink.

The residents of East Palestine disagree.

Business owners have already filed lawsuits against Norfolk Southern, saying the company was negligent. But many reports say the company was simply acting at the demands of the federal government.

Video journalist Nick Sortor is on the ground in East Palestine, and joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego via Zoom to share what is happening, and why the people there are so fed up with our so-called leaders.

Vito Califano